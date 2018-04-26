Rapper Ranveer Singh gets partner-in-crime; guess who?

Kalki Koechlin set to croon with Ranveer Singh in Zoya Akhtar's musical drama, Gully Boy



While it is no secret that Ranveer Singh will be heard rapping in Gully Boy, now it has been learnt that Kalki Koechlin too is set to join him in the recording studio. Stating that she will be singing along with Singh for the Zoya Akhtar film, the actor revealed that she has been listening to rap as part of her homework.

"I listened to a lot of rap, especially to get into that zone because Ranveer and I have to sing a song together. I started listening to Divine, Naezy, and tried to understand where this voice was coming from. My character has studied music in Berkeley. She returns to India and is producing a video," said Koechlin.



Gully Boy marks her second collaboration with Akhtar after Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011). "Zoya is playful on the sets. She has a great sense of humour, and that shows in her script. At the same time, as a director, she is clear about what she wants."

