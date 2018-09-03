Rapping shlokas, Shankar Mahadevan's way!

music

Ameya Naik on how Shankar Mahadevan made his Ganesha song distinct

Shankar Mahadevan

Currently touring America and Canada along with Farhan Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan might make it back to home turf in the nick of time before Ganesh Chaturthi. However, before jetting off to foreign shore, the singer rendered a single for the upcoming festive season.

Morya Morya music producer Ameya Naik tells mid-day, "[I] couldn't think of anyone other than Shankar Mahadevan [to render this track]. Everyone knows how versatile he is. [I've] used dhols mixed with electronic sounds, [which] gives [the song] an edge over existing Ganesha songs. I have included some Sanskrit shlokas, which have been sung by Shankar bhai in a rap format."

