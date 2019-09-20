Rare zebra with 'Polka dots' leaves everyone baffled

A rare picture of a 'polka-dotted' zebra surfaced the internet and left astound. In a viral post doing the rounds on social media, a newborn zebra with polka dots is a rare sight and has created a buzz for its uniqueness. This zebra was captured at the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya and has left the netizens baffled. Check out the post below!

This beautiful zebra with a unique polka dots pattern was spotted in Kenya at the Maasai Mara National Reserve. The Maasai Mara National Reserve took to the social media platform, Facebook to share the picture of the adorable polka dot zebra. They captioned the picture as, "The dotted zebra foal which has been spotted in the Maasai Mara Game Reserve causing excitement among tourists."

Netizens baffled by this rare sight couldn't keep calm and showered the post with likes and comments. This post has garnered a total of 189 comments and 599 shares. This is how the internet reacted:

Most zebras are born with dark skin underneath their fur but the stripes consist of both black and white fur giving it the stripe pattern with contrast. But this rare zebra has a unique pattern nowhere close to the ordinary striped one.

