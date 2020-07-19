Rashami Desai: As an actress, I also deal with insecurity of my show shutting down

A lot of television and Bollywood celebrities have witnessed a major change during these last three months since the lockdown has happened due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Many of the television artists came out and spoke about the financial crunch they had to go through due to the shootings being halted.

And now, speaking to Times of India, Bigg Boss 13 fame Rashami Desai has spoken about how her life has changed during these three months, her fears and insecurities as an actor, and why it's important to talk about mental health. Talking about the lockdown first, Desai stated, "I feel we all are dealing with a financial crunch during lockdown. I feel during this pandemic if you are not well planned then the financial crunch will definitely hit you. We all know that our life works on the basis of our needs."

She added, "I have realised to be well planned during this pandemic. After coming out of the Bigg Boss 13 house, even I wanted to buy a Mercedes, but I cancelled my plan. I understood at the end of the day, people know me because of my work and not because of what I have in life. I know my responsibilities and things I am facing or dealing with."

She continued, "I believe it is in my hand to show or create my lifestyle in the minds of the people. What lifestyle I want to lead, I have to decide. I have started deducting the things from my life, the habits from life which I don't need. As an actress I realised for maintenance I need to go to the parlour and I have to face the camera. These are the two important things in my life. So, I have realised that I have to minimize my needs."

As stated above, a lot of television shows had to cancel shoot and a lot of actors had to suffer from non-payment of dues and pay-cuts in these three months. Does that make her insecure? This is what Desai had to say, "As an actress I also deal with insecurity of my show shutting down. I also go through that fear. Somewhere when I am working I am relaxed that monthly at least I am earning a certain amount. I have noticed this pattern that every five years you see a change."

She also went on to speak about mental health and why it's important to be vocal about it in today's times. She said, "When it comes to mental health, I feel it all depends on the circumstances around you, the person you are and I don't feel money has got anything to do with mental health. It all depends on what kind of person you are. I feel people feel shy to talk about not being mentally stable, even if they want to vent out, they restrict themselves from doing it."

