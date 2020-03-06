Rashami Desai on her separation with Nandish Sandhu: I went into depression. I never wanted it to happen

From acting in Bhojpuri film industry to becoming the most-talked-about contestant in the 13th season of the reality show Bigg Boss, Rashami Desai has found her way back into the spotlight. Before entering into a relationship with Arhaan Khan, Rashami had married her co-star from Uttaran, Nandish Sandhu, on 12 February 2012. However, things didn't go as per plans for the couple who announced separation in 2014. A year later, they filed for divorce.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Rashami opened up about her past relationship. She said, "During my divorce, that entire period, I was going through depression. I never wanted it to happen. I never wanted a separation from the person I loved the most and I could say more than myself. I tried my level best. When it did not work out, I realised that it's fine. I was the first person who said, 'I want a divorce, I can't be in this relationship.'"

The former BB13 contestant stated that she shares cordial terms with her ex-husband Nandish Sandhu. "Yes, we had a lot of complaints, we did argue and fought for a lot of things but in the end, we are happy individually today. And I really respect that when we are together in the same place or bump into each other at a party, we are very cordial and we don't have complaints anymore," she added.

Later, she was in a relationship with Arhaan Khan, who was also her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant. Arhaan was seen cosying up to Rashami from the time he entered the house, and his public display of affection towards Rashami was noticed by all. However, their relationship took a drastic turn, when Salman Khan reprimanded Arhaan for hiding facts about his personal life from Rashami. During a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman revealed to Rashami that Arhaan was already married. In fact, he was the father of a child.

After the end of the show, Rashami in an interview said she stood like a wall for him and never said anything bad about him. She even said she won't say anything about him even now as he's now a closed chapter for her.

