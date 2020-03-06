Rashami Desai on her separation with Nandish Sandhu: I went into depression. I never wanted it to happen
Rashami Desai had married her co-star from Uttaran, Nandish Sandhu, on 12 February 2012. However, things didn't go as per plans for the couple who announced separation in 2014.
From acting in Bhojpuri film industry to becoming the most-talked-about contestant in the 13th season of the reality show Bigg Boss, Rashami Desai has found her way back into the spotlight. Before entering into a relationship with Arhaan Khan, Rashami had married her co-star from Uttaran, Nandish Sandhu, on 12 February 2012. However, things didn't go as per plans for the couple who announced separation in 2014. A year later, they filed for divorce.
In an interview with Pinkvilla, Rashami opened up about her past relationship. She said, "During my divorce, that entire period, I was going through depression. I never wanted it to happen. I never wanted a separation from the person I loved the most and I could say more than myself. I tried my level best. When it did not work out, I realised that it's fine. I was the first person who said, 'I want a divorce, I can't be in this relationship.'"
The former BB13 contestant stated that she shares cordial terms with her ex-husband Nandish Sandhu. "Yes, we had a lot of complaints, we did argue and fought for a lot of things but in the end, we are happy individually today. And I really respect that when we are together in the same place or bump into each other at a party, we are very cordial and we don't have complaints anymore," she added.
Later, she was in a relationship with Arhaan Khan, who was also her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant. Arhaan was seen cosying up to Rashami from the time he entered the house, and his public display of affection towards Rashami was noticed by all. However, their relationship took a drastic turn, when Salman Khan reprimanded Arhaan for hiding facts about his personal life from Rashami. During a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman revealed to Rashami that Arhaan was already married. In fact, he was the father of a child.
After the end of the show, Rashami in an interview said she stood like a wall for him and never said anything bad about him. She even said she won't say anything about him even now as he's now a closed chapter for her.
