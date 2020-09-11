Rashami Desai on Shibani's two-minute-fame post: Ankita Lokhande doesn't need that she already is a star

On September 10, 2020, after Rhea Chakraborty was arrested, Ankita Lokhande and many other Sushant Singh Rajput followers came together and shared their views on social media. Rhea was arrested on September 8, and ever since then, SSR fans have been 'appreciating' the step taken by the NCB. As soon as the news broke, Ankita Lokhande, Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend, shared a letter on social media, which raised some questions about the late actor's ex-lady love Rhea.

"On one hand, she says she was coordinating with all the doctors for his betterment of health on request of SSR, and on the other hand, she was coordinating drug logistics for him. Would anyone, who claims to have loved someone so deeply, allow the other person to consume drugs claiming to know his mental state and condition? Would you do that?" The letter had more to it, which she posted on her Twitter account. Here's the full letter:

After the post, Shibani Dandekar, one of Rhea Chakraborty's close friends, came in support of the actress who is currently under custody. The popular VJ too shared her opinion, calling out Ankita Lokhande's current involvement in the case as two-minute-fame. She wrote:

Ankita Lokhande's fans and followers couldn't keep calm and they had were quick to respond. One of the Manikarnika actress' friends, Rashami Desai, the ex-Bigg Boss contestant, too stood by Ankita. The actress shared some love and strength on social media for the actress. She wrote, "He was not a star when she was with him, So please do not comment on her relationship and he loved whom after Ankita or even after that, it is one gem who has left us and we should keep that in mind. [sic]"

The post also read, "Now, this case is moving forward and getting some other angle, so let's not dig out things don’t ruin someone’s name when you don’t know the reality and two minutes fame, my darling, Ankita Lokhande doesn’t need that she already is a star. #AnkitaLokhande #SolidWoman [sic]"

Ankita Lokhande too had a befitting reply to the 'two-minute-fame' comment made by Shibani.

Sushant was found dead on June 14. Currently, the CBI is probing the cause of his death along with Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

