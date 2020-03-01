Rashmi Thackeray is Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamna's new editor

A party leader said that since Rashmi has now been assigned the onerous responsibility, she will take it up earnestly,

Rashmi Thackeray has taken over as the editor of Shiv Sena's mouthpiece, Saamna. Uddhav Thackeray had to step down after being sworn in as the chief minister.

The annoucement was made in newspapers on Sunday by the group publisher Rajendra M. Bhagwat with names of the other Trustees as Subhash R. Desai and Liladhar B. Dake, IANS reported.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut will remain its executive editor. The group, run by Prabodhan Prakashan, includes the flagship dailies 'Saamana' and 'Dopahar Ka Saamana', often referred to as Shiv Sena official publications, founded by the late founder Sena patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray.

IANS quoted a party leader saying that since Rashmi has now been assigned the onerous responsibility, she will take it up earnestly, but declined to elaborate. 'Saamana' was founded on January 23, 1983 with the late Thackeray as its Editor.

