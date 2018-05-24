Rasika Dugal 'hangs out' with IPS officials to prep for web show Delhi Police

Rasika Dugal talks about spending time with cops to slip into the role of one, in her upcoming web show, Delhi Police



Apart from her next big screen venture, Nandita Das' Manto, Rasika Dugal is also awaiting the release of her upcoming web offering, tentatively titled Delhi Police, which will see her slip into the role of an IPS officer for the first time.

Talking about the eight-part crime drama series, based on high profile criminal cases, Dugal says, "I play an IPS officer who has only recently completed a year-long training in Delhi. So, I met several IPS officers as part of preparation. I spent time with them to understand the processes underway in police stations, how they train for a parade or simply hang out. It is easy to relate to people once they start talking. Stories about their training and desire to do something for people and the country made for many long conversations." The actor also took time to understand the different official ranks in the system, and those that are specific to the Delhi Police. "There were so many details about the uniform itself, and about the different ways in which they salute each other."

Shot from January to April earlier this year, the show was helmed by Canadian director Richie Mehta, and has been produced by Golden Karavan and Ivanhoe Pictures. Rasika Dugal admits she's known Mehta for a while after having met him at a film festival in 2013. "We bumped into each other later when he was on a recce for this project. I was shooting for another venture at the same location. He tells me that it occurred to him then that I would fit the part." The show, also featuring Shefali Shah, Adil Hussain and Rajesh Tailang is based on investigations of the cases in concern.

