Rasika Dugal owes her success of Delhi Crime to the IPS officers

Rasika Dugal is now friends with the IPS officers who helped her during the prep for her in Delhi Crime

Rasika Dugal

Actress Rasika Dugal who is garnering immense love for her performance in Delhi Crime is now friends with the IPS officers who helped her during the prep for her role. She is in constant touch with them and is also going to be meeting them soon again.

She was with them for over a month and went on the ground with them. They helped her understand the way they operate. The process helped her understand their ambitions and limitations, making it easier for her to get into the skin of the character.

Actress Rasika Dugal shares, "I am grateful that I got an opportunity to be part of such an important story. Delhi Crime has been a deeply moving journey. And an opportunity to attempt to understand a life beyond my own. I am so grateful to the officers who helped me in this. I am still in touch with a few of them and I love listening to their experiences as they move on to higher positions."

She was last seen in the film Hamid and has received many awards for the same. She will soon start shooting for Mirzapur 2.

Her films such as Manto, and "Kshay" have been to various film festivals. Asked if she fears being labelled as the "film festival actress", she said: "I don't mind. It's a label that I will proudly wear because this is the place where people know maximum about cinema and if I can appeal to an audience at a festival, I would think that my work is good."

