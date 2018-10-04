Rasika Dugal to host a show that'll bring to fore the stories of renowned writers and authors

television

Working on Manto inspired Rasika Dugal to explore the lives of forgotten authors

Rasika Dugal

While his literary work was a source of inspiration for his followers when he was alive, the late Urdu poet Saadat Hasan Manto also significantly moved the cast and crew of Nandita Das' directorial debut, which chronicles his life. So much so that Rasika Dugal, who plays Manto's wife Safia in the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-led film, is set to host a show that will bring to fore the stories of renowned writers and authors.

Forgotten Authors Of India is backed by the belief that those who entertained people with their stories have lived vivid lives too. The actor tells mid-day, "While preparing for Manto, I realised that there are many who are eager to share what they have read, and what resonated with them, about Manto. There is a wealth of literature from that era, including works by Ismat Chughtai, Krishan Chandar and Rajinder Singh Bedi, among others. It is important that their thoughts and stories be kept alive."

Dugal is convinced that the web offering will be an "eye-opening journey" into the world of India's forgotten authors. So certain is she that she will also co-produce it in collaboration with a digital giant. The series will be sold to an OTT platform.

