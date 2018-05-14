Rasika Duggal joins the #MeToo protest

Rasika Duggal was part of the #MeToo protest, led by Cate Blanchett, that took place on Saturday night at Cannes



Salma Hayek and Rasika Duggal

"It's rare that you're a part of a historical moment," says Rasika Duggal from Cannes, where she was part of the #MeToo protest, led by Cate Blanchett, that took place on Saturday night. Blanchett, who is presiding the jury this year, led the all-women team in a protest to fight for equal pay and demand an end to sexual harassment.

Duggal says, "It was an emotional experience walking in solidarity with 82 women. The unspoken understanding of the challenges we have all had to face to be here, was so powerful. It was my first time at the Palais de Festivals and I shared that moment with Salma Hayek, Nandita Das and so many other women. I couldn't have asked for more."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates