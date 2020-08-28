'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha?': Season 2 of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya confirmed!

Musician Yashraj Mukhate's rap on TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's iconic dialogue, 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha', has gone viral, and for good reason. It's a catchy tune and you can't help but hum it! The effect of this rap has been such that celebs like Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao, and even Smriti Irani got hooked onto it!

Now, the makers of the show have decided to come back with season 2, featuring the women of the moment - Kokilaben and Gopi Bahu!

Check out the 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' rap below:

While the first season ended in 2017 after a 10-year run, the show still garnered huge popularity due to its dialogues that became fodder for memes. Producer Rashmi Sharma revealed to Mumbai Mirror, "Saathiya has been a talking point since its launch in 2010. Even after it ended, it remained on top of my mind and we came up with some ideas on how we could take it forward. During the lockdown, its reruns were widely watched and that made us believe this is a good time to bring it back with a new season. Its recall value is still very strong. There will be many new characters and a twist in the storyline, but it will remain a family show and be driven by relationships."

When asked if everyone's favourite Kokilaben be back in season 2, Sharma said, "Saathiya can't return without the Modi family, so yes, Kokilaben and Gopi will be back."

Calling the 'Rasoda' rap catchy, Sharma also said that she would surely think about collaborating with the maker of the rap, Yashraj Mukhate, for season 2. "I hadn't thought about it, but why not? His work is very good. We were working on a new storyline when his video came out and went viral, assuring us that we are on the right path," she said.

