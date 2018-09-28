Raveena Tandon adopts a leopard for Rs 1.2 lakh from Sanjay Gandhi National Park

bollywood

Raveena Tandon reveals children's monetary collection helped the family adopt the animal from Sanjay Gandhi National Park for Rs 1.2 lakh

Raveena Tandon

Days after news of Raveena Tandon adopting a leopard from the Sanjay Gandhi National Park hit headlines, the actor tells mid-day that her kids, Rasha and Ranbirvardhan raised the money to do so.

"My children got the money from their piggy bank savings. Where they fell short, we chipped in. They are animal lovers. My daughter helps me take care of the animals that I rescue. In fact, she has rescued two kittens and a dog from the streets too," says the actor, also a brand ambassador of SGNP.

With this development, all the lions and leopards in the park have now been reportedly adopted on a yearly basis, and will be maintained by their new caretakers. The rescue centre of the park had permitted such adoptions due to rising maintenance costs.

Tandon - who adopted the leopard for Rs 1.2 lakh - celebrates her children's zealousness in participating in activities that benefit the environment. "My children can make the younger generation aware of their duties towards helpless animals."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates