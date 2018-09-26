Raveena Tandon named Sanjay Gandhi National Park's brand ambassador

bollywood

Maharashtra's Finance, Planning and Forest Minister, Sudhir Mungantiwar, announced the news at a function held on Tuesday inside the SGNP

Bollywood diva Raveena Tandon has been appointed as the brand ambassador of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Mumbai. Maharashtra's Finance, Planning and Forest Minister, Sudhir Mungantiwar, announced the news at a function held on Tuesday inside the SGNP, in the presence of top Forest department officials, representatives of various organisations dedicated to nature conservation and wildlife experts.

Speaking to ANI, the 43-year-old actor said, "I want to thank Sudhir Mungantiwar, who gave me the opportunity to handle the responsibility. I believe everyone should work to protect natural resources. We shared our thoughts on the same and will work together. This is going to be a successful partnership."

Spread across 103 sq km, Sanjay Gandhi National Park is the biggest national park in the world to be located within metropolitan limits. It houses more than 254 species of birds, 40 species of mammals, 78 species of reptiles and amphibians, 150 species of butterflies, and over 1,300 species of plants.

Apart from the flora and fauna, the national park is also home to the Kanheri Caves, carved from basalt rock, which dates back to the 10th century CE. The Caves comprise of relics of Buddha and the Bodhisattvas, with pillared corridors chiselled out in the rocky outcrop. It also contains an ancient water storage and management system for hermits who used to live in the caves.

Raveena Tandon and avid photographer has chosen some of her favourite images of wildlife, clicked personally by her, to be sold online to raise money for the care of animals at SGNP. She also travelled to SGNP especially for this occasion, capturing the beauty of the park through her lens.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI