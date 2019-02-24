Raveena Tandon-Anil Thadani share 15 years of togetherness, see photos

bollywood

Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani rang in the milestone on a desert safari in Jaisalmer

Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani

Yesterday, Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary. The actor and film distributor hubby rang in the milestone on a desert safari in Jaisalmer. Raveena says, "It's 15 years of love, laughter, honesty, trust, children [Rasha and Ranbir] and dogs - all strictly in that order."

All elated, the posts didn't stop here! Raveena Tandon shared some more memories on social media, which is leaving her fans in aww.

Chilling in the deserts of Jaisalmer, the actress shared some colourful images from the destination.

On the professional front, Raveena Tandon has joined the bandwagon of actors turning producers. Well aware that web is the future of entertainment, Tandon has chosen to explore the medium for her foray into production. The actor is in talks with Arka Media Works led by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni - the production house that bankrolled the Baahubali series - to co-produce three web series.

