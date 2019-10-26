Raveena Tandon celebrates her best birthday yet on Nach Baliye 9
Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon became emotional when her family turned out on the set of a dance reality show that she judges, to celebrate her birthday. She said this is her best birthday ever.
Raveena, who is one of the judges of the dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9, celebrates her birthday on October 26. She was surprised when her whole family, including her parents, in-laws, and daughter, turned up to celebrate her birthday on the set of the show when Saturday's episode was being shot. Check out her post right here:
Seeing how her parents shared some anecdotes of her childhood, and her daughters mocking her for being weak in Mathematics the actress could not stop laughing. Raveena said, "I am really touched by the team's gesture. Everyone on this show has supported me. You all are my family now and today I feel so blessed to say that on this very special day, my entire family is with me. Thank you so much for the wonderful surprise."
She added, "This can be categorised as the best birthday ever. My mom and dad or my in-laws have never visited any of my sets. And this gesture by them is truly very special for me. I can only say it can't be a bigger day for me. I had the best time of my life!"
The actress turns 45 on Saturday. Nach Baliye 9 is telecast on Star Plus every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm.
Born on October 26, 1974, Raveena Tandon is a complete Mumbai girl. She did schooling from Jamnabai Narsee School in Juhu and then studied at Mithibai College, Vile Parle. Well, she only completed her first and second years at the college, as Ravs dropped out of college and decided to pursue her film career. She was interning at Genesis PR, helping famous ad-man Prahlad Kakkar, when she got an offer from photographer-director Shantanu Sheorey. And that's how her acting journey began. (All pics/mid-day archives and Raveena Tandon's official Instagram account)
Raveena Tandon made her Bollywood debut in the year 1991 with Salman Khan in Patthar Ke Phool (1991) which was a hit. She went on to star in films such as Mohra, Dilwale, Laadla, which too became huge hits!
Back in the '90s, Raveena Tandon did many commercial films like Andaz Apna Apna, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Taqdeerwala, Vijeta, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Rakshak, Ziddi, Daava, Ghulam-E-Mustafa, Aunty No. 1, Gharwali Baharwali, among others.
Raveena Tandon was 21 when she had adopted Pooja and Chhaya. "They are a distant cousin's children. Due to certain circumstances in their family, they needed someone to love and take care of them. Both have been a part of my life ever since. I have never hidden anything from them," Raveena had told mid-day in an old interview.
Pooja and Chhaya had featured along with Raveena Tandon in the Farooque Shaikh hosted Zee TV show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai in 2002. While Pooja got married in 2011, Chhaya tied nuptial knots in 2009.
When Raveena Tandon brought her daughters home, Pooja, now an event manager, was only eleven, while Chhaya, an air hostess, was eight. The actor had revealed that despite her stature in society, she too was often subjected to ridicule. "Unfortunately, people say nasty things to you when you take such a step, even if your intentions are pure. I faced flak from people, who said that the move would ruin my career. However, it turned out to be for the better. My life would have never been as blissful without them as it is today," said Raveena.
Raveena Tandon married famous film distributor Anil Thadani in 2004. The couple was blessed with a baby girl in 2005, whom they named Rasha. Their second child was born in 2007, a baby boy, whom they named Ranbirvardhan.
Raveena Tandon's children are stars already. The wonder kids have already started raising funds for the NGO - In Defence of Animals. As the young ambassadors of the NGO, the kids visit schools across the city to spread awareness about animal rights, and share their views about the importance of compassion.
While Bollywood's leading ladies of the '90s have been making a comeback in films, for Raveena Tandon, there's more to life than just movies. Her contemporaries - Kajol, Juhi Chawla, Madhuri Dixit - have returned to films but Raveena said there is a time for everything.
Talking about the same, she said, "I have been there, done that... When I was working a lot that time I gave my 100 per cent, then I had family and other things to do so things do change. I want to live life. Films are part of my life, they are not my entire life."
Raveena Tandon feels at this stage she has the luxury to select projects, she is not interested in signing any and every film that comes her way. "I am not interested to be seen on every Friday. I have the luxury to do that today. Earlier I used to do 30 films in one go. Now at this stage, I have the luxury to choose what I want to do."
Raveena, who was last seen in 2017's Maatr, believes an actor must evolve with time and age.
At the same time, however, Raveena said it would be wrong to say that there are no roles for her. "Today, I do not expect to get the roles that I was getting or doing in the '90s. Everyone should age gracefully and do the kind of roles that you can do with dignity and respect. My last film was 'Maatr' and I am glad I got to be part of such a powerful story," she said.
In 2018, the Maharashtra government appointed Raveena Tandon as the brand ambassador of Sanjay Gandhi National Park. The actress has been passionate about wildlife since her childhood. "Wildlife needs our attention and I am glad to be associated with it. I am hoping to be part of a progressive and greener environment," she said.
In fact, Raveena Tandon has been dabbling in wildlife photography for some time now. She had even showcased her maiden collection at an exhibition at Jehangir Art Gallery in Kala Ghoda, Mumbai in 2018.
A vociferous animal activist, Raveena Tandon's interest in wildlife photography stems from her love for them. "It is amazing to see them in the natural habitat," said the actor.
Recently, Raveena Tandon adopted a leopard from the Sanjay Gandhi National Park and her kids, Rasha and Ranbirvardhan raised the money to do so. "My children got the money from their piggy bank savings. Where they fell short, we chipped in. They are animal lovers. My daughter helps me take care of the animals that I rescue. In fact, she has rescued two kittens and a dog from the streets too," said Raveena.
Raveena Tandon is truly an inspirational personality, one should look upto. We wish her a very happy birthday.
