Raveena Tandon debuts as wildlife photographer; to showcase her collection at Jehangir Art Gallery

Raveena Tandon's works to be featured in exhibition at the Jehangir Art Gallery



One of Tandon's pictures that will be displayed at the exhibition. Inset: Raveena Tandon

After facing the arc lights for decades, Raveena Tandon has now gone behind the camera. The actor, who has been dabbling in wildlife photography for some time, is showcasing her maiden collection at an exhibition at Jehangir Art Gallery in Kala Ghoda, tomorrow.

Says the actor, "The pictures have been taken at different forests in India, which include the Kabini Wildlife Sanctuary in Karnataka, Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand and the Kaziranga National Park in Assam. My children [Rasha and Ranbir] love visiting wildlife sanctuaries, these are images that have been taken during our travels."

Raveena Tandon is among the 78 chosen photographers who will be displaying their works at the show, H2Photo. The proceeds from the sales will go towards installing solar pump sets at sanctuaries to revive depleting watering holes. "I am the only amateur among so many professionals," says Tandon, who is currently honing her skill under the tutelage of her photographer friends, Avinash Gowariker and Pavitr Saith.

A vociferous animal activist, Tandon's interest in wildlife photography stems from her love for them. "It is amazing to see them in the natural habitat," says the actor, who hopes to have a solo exhibition of her clicks soon.

