Raveena Tandon: Don't intend to act in my productions

television

Raveena Tandon to back three web series with Baahubali makers. The projects are scheduled to go on floors in the next few months

Raveena Tandon

Joining the bandwagon of actors turning producers is Raveena Tandon. Well aware that web is the future of entertainment, Tandon has chosen to explore the medium for her foray into production. The actor is in talks with Arka Media Works led by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni - the production house that bankrolled the Baahubali series - to co-produce three web series.



Shobu Yarlagadda

A source reveals, "Raveena was planning to turn producer since long. Her husband Anil Thadani is a distributor, so she knows how the business works. She will be producing three shows under the banner of AA Films that is backed by her husband."

Talking to mid-day, Tandon reveals that the projects are scheduled to go on floors in the next few months. "Of the three web series, one is a contemporary drama while the remaining two belong to the mythological genre," says the actor. Quiz her if she intends to act in any of them, and she laughs, "I will be handling the production and creative side. I'm not looking to act in them."

Also Read: Raveena Tandon adopts a leopard for Rs 1.2 lakh from Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates