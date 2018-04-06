Raveena Tandon: I hope to share tips on making smart wardrobe choices

Raveena Tandon follows beauty vlog, Beauty Talkies With Ravz, with videos on fashion and styling tips



Raveena Tandon

Barely three months after she employed technology to create a beauty vlog titled Beauty Talkies With Ravz, Raveena Tandon is set to share tips on fashion and styling with fans. The actor reveals that requests for the fashion vlogs began to pour in from viewers arriving at her YouTube videos. "There were also demands from fans on social media for the videos. I knew that this was the right time to introduce a fashion segment, in addition to the beauty one. I hope to share tips on making smart wardrobe choices," says Tandon, who describes fashion as an "expression of how one feels on any given day".

Fighting fit at 43, Tandon has been an inspiration for women of her age. With her sartorial preferences also making heads turn at social outings, she has aptly garnered a fair share of admirers. Tandon admits that as far as her wardrobe is concerned, she isn't willing to templatise her selections. "I am open to experimenting. Anyone who is brave enough to embrace different styles will make good choices. On the vlog, I will share tips that can be adhered to."

Tandon says the secret to acing any ensemble is to "accessorise it with confidence". "You should be able to own your clothes, whether they're branded, or pieces you've picked up from a local market." As for her fashion preferences, the actor says breezy maxis, linen pantsuits and culottes soar high on her checklist.

Raveena Tandon acknowledges the fact that as part of her latest endeavour, she will have to play mentor to those who harbour a negative body image. "Engaging in body-shaming, or being affected by it, both stem from insecurity. An individual's fashion should be a reflection his/her preference, not a slave to others' perceptions. Besides, has anyone benefited from body shaming?" Tandon's fashion videos will be uploaded under her current offering, Beauty Talkies With Ravz.

