Raveena Tandon's motherhood inspires film

New York-based school to make a documentary on Raveena Tandon who adopted girls Pooja and Chhaya in 1995



Raveena Tandon

Over two decades after she adopted two girls, Raveena Tandon is set to narrate the story of motherhood in a documentary based on her life. A bunch of Indian students at New York-based film school, Film Connection, have approached the actor for the creation of a project that depicts her journey of raising adopted daughters, Pooja and Chhaya, in 1995. Tandon tells mid-day, "Back then, the wave of feminism hadn't hit India as strongly as it has today.

Female infanticide was on the rise. No one wanted to adopt daughters." The actor, who apparently adopted the girls from a distant cousin encountering financial troubles, says, "The moment I set my eyes on my girls, it was love at first sight. My life has been a joyride ever since. My most cherished memories involve their childhood." Tandon says the only time she struggled to raise her children was during their teenage years. "For the rest of the journey, they've been my best friends." Details of the project are yet to be finalised.

When Raveena Tandon brought her daughters home, Pooja, now an event manager, was only 11, while Chhaya, an air hostess, was eight. The actor reveals that despite her stature in society, she too was often subjected to ridicule. "Unfortunately, people say nasty things to you when you take such a step, even if your intentions are pure. I faced flak from people, who said that the move would ruin my career. However, it turned out to be for the better. My life would have never been as blissful without them as it is today," says Tandon, who is also mother to daughter Rasha and son Ranbir, who she shares with husband Anil Thadani.

