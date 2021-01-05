Raveena Tandon on adopting two girls: Best decision of my life

Back in 1994, at the pinnacle of her career, Raveena Tandon adopted two girls, Pooja and Chhaya. And now, in her latest interview, she reminisces the time, how the decision changed her and turned out to be the best decision of her life.

She was first asked about her fondest memories of motherhood. Talking about it to Pinkvilla, she said, "There are plenty of them, actually! Be it getting Pooja and Chaya home, getting them married, being witness to the birth of their babies. Then, of course, I was blessed with my two babies Rasha and Ranbirvardhan which enhanced my choices as a mother. I have become more compassionate as a person and at the same time, I feel like this powerful woman because I am like this shield to my kids."

Tandon adopted the two girls at a very young age and when asked about it, this is what the actress had to say, "I didn't like how their guardian would behave with them and some instinct in me pushed me to take them to my home. There was something about them that made me feel that me being a 21-year-old doesn't matter. I can say it has been the best decision of my life. I cherish each and every moment I have shared with them, from taking them into my arms for the first time to walking them down the aisle."

She added, "I have always felt one does not need to be a multi-billionaire to make a difference to someone's life but just have a kind heart and doing your two bits. Back then people were apprehensive on my decision and said no one would want to marry someone with this 'baggage.' But as they say, what is destined to be, it will happen. I couldn't have been more blessed. They still write letters to me to show their love."

Raveena Tandon has been a part of the Hindi film industry for the last three decades. Talking about the year 1994, when she went for adoption, she was at the peak of her career with films like Mohra, Dilwale, and Andaaz Apna Apna.

