Raveena Tandon: Our duty to give doctors, nurses their due respect

Even as they bravely fight the Coronavirus, Indian healthcare workers, over the past few weeks, have had to endure it all — from neighbours forcing them out of their buildings to being attacked by mobs. Appalled at the way a section of society is treating the Corona warriors, actor Raveena Tandon has kicked off a social media campaign, #JeetegaIndiaJeetengeHum, urging people to take a stand for them.

"In the current difficult situation, the medical forces have turned into real-life heroes. While all of us are safe at home under lockdown, it's so disheartening to see people attacking our doctors and nurses. At a time like this, it's our duty to give them their due respect. We ought to value them," states Tandon.

Several celebrities — including Shilpa Shetty Kundra, fashion designers Manish Malhotra and Masaba Gupta, music composer Shekhar Ravjiani, former cricketer Yuvraj Singh, and journalist Vir Sanghvi — have supported the campaign by sharing videos applauding the frontline workers. Through these daily videos, they try to debunk fake news, thereby combating the rise of violence against medical professionals.

Tandon hopes an increasing number of social media influencers will join the campaign and spread the good word. "Rumours about healthcare workers need to stop. They are sacrificing everything to ensure our present and future is safe. So, it's our responsibility to reach out to the masses and put an end to the cases of violence being reported across the country.

adds.