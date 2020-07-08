Raveena Tandon recalls childhood memories as she bonds with her two children

Raveena Tandon has always been a doting mommy to her lovely children. The stunning actress often takes to social media to share pictures with her family and loved ones. When we are all battling this global health calamity COVID-19, the actress is doing her bit for the country and at the same time spreading positivity on her social media handle. Giving us a glimpse of her everyday life at home, Raveena took to social media to share pictures of a hobby which she's enjoying the most with her children.

Raveena took to Instagram to share pictures of her playing Mekanos which was made by her daughter Rasha and herself. Interestingly, it was her son Ranbirvardhan, who decided to fit it all in a board and code it. The actress shared the post saying, "Our lockdown hobby! Back to my childhood days,when we played with mekanos. Rasha and I make them and then Ranbirvardhan fits in a board and codes it and makes them run! loving it! #bachpankiyaadien [sic]"

Fun isn't it? Looks like the stunner is making sure to spend a lot of quality time with her kids. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Raveena Tandon will be next seen in the highly anticipated KGF Chapter 2. The film comes with an ensemble cast of Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty among others.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news