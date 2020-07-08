Raveena Tandon talks about Bollywood: They play dirty games, I've been through it

The unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput has triggered a massive debate on social media about the existence of nepotism in the industry and how the insiders are given more opportunities than the outsiders. Raveena Tandon had also tweeted how she was replaced in films.

And now, in an interview with Hindustan Times, she further shed light on how the Hindi film industry functions, the classroom-like politics atmosphere, how people plan your failures, and how she has been through it herself. But she first spoke about the furore of the people on social media that exploded after Rajput's demise, and how they blamed a certain section of the industry for the same.

She said, "Stop sensationalising it now. You can't blame anyone, not the film industry. This is just becoming a witch-hunt, a lynch mob, which is wrong. People have to think rationally. It's doing a great disservice to the poor boy who's gone." She then revealed how she got a Whatsapp forward about Rajput and Karan Johar.

This is what she stated, "Karan Johar intentionally made a bad film for Sushant, so he could ruin the actor's career. Why would a producer pay an actor crores of rupees, sign him in his movie and then risk the rest of the crores in making a shitty film? Why would anyone invest so much money, time and mechanism to intentionally sabotage his own film? How absurd are these allegations!"

She then went on to talk about the Hindi film industry, the prevalence of classroom-like politics, how people here plan your failures, and how she has been through it as well. Tandon said, "There are politics, I agree. And there are good people and there are bad people. This is what I had written in my tweet also. And there are bad people who do plan your failure; I've been through it. They are the ones who would want to see you down and removed from films. It's literally like classroom politics. They play dirty games."

She continued, "But people like this are there in every industry. We're in a high profile glamorous job and the competition is cut-throat, so it gets highlighted." She then made a revelation about how she was replaced in a film and how she came to know about it.

She narrated, "I was doing fittings with the film's designer for an outfit for the evening mahurat party. At 4pm, I get a call that I've been dumped from the movie and I've to return the signing amount because the hero's girlfriend didn't like me."

She gave her take on the much-spoken nepotism debate and had this to say, "And according to this outsider-insider phraseology, my dad was a filmmaker, so I'm supposed to be an insider, right? But he has retired; he never launched me, never put money in any film. I was discovered at a pizza shop and before that I was they doing ads and nobody gave me ads because I was Ravi Tandon's daughter."

She added, "I was called up by a casting scout and later they discovered that I'm my father's daughter. But, I still get abused on social media with people saying that you are also a result of nepotism."

Tandon has been a part of the Hindi film industry for the last three decades. She has been a part of some immensely successful films like Mohra, Patthar Ke Phool, Andaz Apna Apna, Ziddi, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Dulhe Raja, Satta, and is now gearing up for KGF: Chapter 2 with Sanjay Dutt and Yash.

