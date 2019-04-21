Raveena Tandon Thadani to step in for Anurag Basu for dance reality show

television

Anurag Basu is shooting for his film. As he is tied up, the channel has roped in Raveena Tandon Thadani instead

Anurag Basu and Raveena Tandon Thadani

A busy Anurag Basu will be giving a skip to this week's shoot of Super Dancer Chapter 3 on which he is seen as a judge. The filmmaker is shooting for his film. As he is tied up, the channel has roped in Raveena Tandon Thadani instead.

She is slated to shoot for the dance reality show tomorrow. This is the second instance when Basu has been forced to give the shoot a miss as he was busy with his film. At that time, choreographer Marzi Pestonji had stepped in instead.

Anurag Basu's next is a multi-starrer film - it's an action comedy that is about the unavoidable jeopardies of life. The film has four different stories set in a quintessential Indian metro. It is a slice of life film with stories intersecting with each other with drama and emotion.

Apparently, Kangana Ranaut has opted out of Basu's project titled Imali as she wants to focus more on her directorial venture. The project, which will also feature Rajkummar Rao, would have marked her third collaboration with Basu after her debut Gangster and Life in a Metro. The actor said the film was supposed to go on floors in November 2018, but she had to direct and reshoot Manikarnika, so the film was pushed.

