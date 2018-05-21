Ravi Dubey apes Ranveer Singh's Khilji look from Padmaavat and we are impressed

Jamai Raja actor Ravi Dubey will be donning various looks for the promo of the new game show Sabse Smart Kaun, but currently, his Khilji avatar has left us quite impressed



Ravi Dubey apes Ranveer Singh's Allauddin Khilji avatar from Padmaavat



TV actor Ravi Dubey has emerged as a successful TV host recently and while the actor's funny side was loved by many, he has now pushed the envelope for his new show. Yes, the Jamai Raja actor will don Ranveer Singh’s Khilji avatar for his new reality show called Sabse Smart Kaun. National Award-winning makeup, hair and prosthetic designer Preetisheel Singh who won tremendous acclaim when she designed Ranveer Singh's look as Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, has recreated that look for actor Ravi Dubey this week for Sabse Smart Kaun. It is a game show on Star Plus, which aims to test people's common sense. Ravi is donning various looks for the show's promotions, one of them being Alauddin Khilji and another one of yesteryears' villain Ajit.

The Jamai Raja actor recently shared his Khilji look on Instagram with a caption, "the magician behind the look is the awesome Preetisheel.”

The transformations Preetisheel carried out with Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's looks in Padmaavat had the industry and media hailing her as the undisputed No.1 makeup, hair and prosthetic designer.

However, it can be noted that this was not the first time she worked on a historical. Her work in the pre-Mughal epic Nanak Shah Fakir bagged her the coveted National Film Award for Best Makeup. Re-released amidst controversy this year, the film has once again created ripples.

The lady's work also received abundant praise for the recently released Amitabh Bachchan-Rishi Kapoor starrer 102 Not Out. Her talent will soon be showcased in films like the Harshvardhan Kapoor-starrer Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and also in Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Thackeray, where Siddiqui plays the role of Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray.

But for now, her giving this look to Ravi Dubey has totally left us smitten.

Also, read: Ravi Dubey: Would Feel Privileged To Act With Sargun Mehta

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates