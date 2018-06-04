Ravi Dubey: Big B inspired me to be a host

Actor Ravi Dubey, who holds a degree in engineering, started working for commercial advertisements



Ravi Dubey

Actor Ravi Dubey says megastar Amitabh Bachchan inspired him to take up hosting. Ravi, who holds a degree in engineering, started working for commercial advertisements. He shared screen space with Big B in the first advertisement -- which went live. "My first TV commercial went on air during 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. Watching Amitji on screen was an absolute delight," Ravi said in a statement to IANS.

"That's when I knew I wanted to become a host too," added the "Jamai Raja" actor. After hosting "Rising Star (Season 2)", Ravi will be seen hosting "Sabse Smart Kaun" on Star Plus. The show will go on air on Monday. "Sabse Smart Kaun?" will celebrate smartness in common people.

