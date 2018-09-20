Ravi Shankar Prasad: Can't probe Rafale deal to satisfy the Opposition's ego

national

Ravi Shankar Prasad. Pic/AFP

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad rejected the Congress demand for a probe into the Rafale fighter jet deal on Wednesday, saying an inquiry cannot be set up only to satisfy the ego of an "ill-informed" leader of the Opposition party, who "repeats lies".

He also said former Defence Minister A K Antony has a lot to answer for keeping the public-sector Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), which was to be offset partner of the French maker of Rafale jets, in the lurch despite being in office for eight years.

"I don't think JPC or CAG inquiry is set up to satisfy the ego of an ill-informed leader, who repeats lies with alarming regularity," he told the media, in an apparent attack on Congress President Rahul Gandhi. His response came after Congress leaders met the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) seeking a probe into alleged irregularities in the Rafale fighter jet deal and for leaving HAL out of the offset contract and transfer of technology. The Congress has also been demanding a JPC probe into the matter.

Prasad said Antony was the defence minister when the offset rule was framed, as incumbent Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has already articulated. Under India's offset policy, foreign defence entities are mandated to spend at least 30 per cent of the total contract value in India through procurement of components or setting up of research and development facilities. "He was the minister who left HAL in the lurch, as far as the joint operations is concerned. Antony has a lot to answer," he said.

