Re-defining tea - the artisanal way with Karma Kettle

Tea has been a privileged witness to various 'adda' sessions, thought-provoking debates, and heartfelt confessions. Although not ritualized, tea is a part of everyday life at office meetings, rainy afternoons, Sunday mornings, during travels, and can be enjoyed throughout the day.

At Karma Kettle, a speciality tea company, they don't just honour this tradition but take pride in redefining tea, going on to becoming one of India's finest artisan tea blenders. The expansive selection of over 100 thoughtfully crafted teas and tisanes evokes elegance and timeless quality, and this is a testimony to the tea blenders' craftsmanship in itself.

Infused with the choicest of herbs, spices, natural fruits, and flowers, the handcrafted tea blends are produced in small batches to ensure freshness and flavour in every cup. These gourmet teas are available in the form of whole leaf teas, packaged in silken pyramid tea bags or bio-degradable tea bags, and herbal infusions.

Recognizing early the need to create an exclusive range of wellness teas, Karma Kettle pioneered this tea segment with the Ancient Healing Collection that features the - Ashwagandha Tea, Chakra Tea, Ayurvedic Chai, and Moringa Tea. Each of these teas has its benefits and ideal for a healthy life.

Catering to the high paced lifestyle in the current times, Karma Kettle has a range of tea blends that help in boosting energy and metabolism - such as green tea with ginger and marigold, green tea with lychee and rose, and matcha green tea powder. For those who wish to avoid caffeine, they have a premium range of silver tips white teas sourced from the renowned tea estates in Darjeeling. The unique range of herbal or caffeine-free teas that aid in sleep and de-stress like chamomile and lemongrass, spiced apple rooibos tea, lavender tea, make a tempting alternative to sugary beverages or water. They are not just delicious but have been used as natural remedies for a variety of ailments for a very long time indeed.

In 2018, Karma Kettle focussed on bespoke tea gifting solutions for the corporate and wedding sectors. They packaged their most exquisite salubrious tea infusions in their best-selling boxes - the Connoisseurs Collection and Meditations in My Teacup. To pay tribute to India- a land of vibrant culture and bold flavours, they curated the Discover India and Southern Scapes gift boxes. It brings together distinct handpicked blends using spices, herbs and teas native to the Indian hinterlands creating irresistible infusions that appeal to all palates.

To meet the rising demands of the gifting sector, they recently launched four new gift boxes- Travels in my teacup, Essential India, Mystical India, and Ancient Healing that is perfect corporate tea gifts. As an ever-evolving tea company, they also specialize in personalized tea gifting ideas that make them pioneers in customized tea gift sets that offer tea connoisseurs a chance to savour a melange of flavours according to their mood.

Reviving the ritual of afternoon tea, Karma Kettle aims to create an immersive tea experience in it's one of a kind retail store and tea room - and also by hosting tea workshops with veteran planters and tea sommeliers. In 2020, they wish to curate a " Tea Planter's" package that will allow their customer to explore and experience the tea tourism escapade in its most real sense.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.