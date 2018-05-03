Read Zindagi? Sunaina Roshan's emotional blog for mom Pinky Roshan

Sunaina Roshan writes - Mamma, I am sorry for all those times I was mad at you and all the times that I must have hurt you unintentionally. I want you to know that I am so proud to be your daughter



Sunaina Roshan with family

Documenting her life experiences, Sunaina Roshan has penned 'Zindagi', a beautiful blog who's chapter one has been unveiled today. Sunaina Roshan expressed her struggles through a series of blogs to inspire others to fight back.

Sunaina Roshan has been through a broken marriage, battled depression, diabetes and hypertension, undergone bariatric surgery, sought psychiatric help and survived cervical cancer. And through it all, she's come out strong and smiling, with a willingness to share her experiences through inspirational blogs that she's penned down.

The first chapter is dedicated to Sunaina's Mom, Pinky Roshan where she has spoken at length about the bond that she shares with her darling mom. Sharing the first chapter Sunai Roshan tweeted, "Dear Mom...I get it now".

Earlier, Sunaina shared the introduction to her blog on Wednesday, wherein she thanked her family for being the rock steady support in her life.

Sunaina started writing after earlier this year she was diagnosed with a severe kidney infection and was confined to bed rest. It was then when the brave heart realized the importance of family in her life. Sunaina now believes that it is only your core family that actually stands by you.

Excerpts from her blog -

Mamma, I am sorry for all those times I was mad at you and all the times that I must have hurt you unintentionally. I want you to know that I am so proud to be your daughter. Your practical approach in life has taught me to handle all situations with my inner strength and never give up no matter what the circumstance is, like you. Thank you for all your patience in handling me

Have you ever tried pampering your mom? Do you know what gives her joy? Do you know her likes and dislikes? It is time to take her out for a treat or get her some flowers. Bring a smile on her face. Show her you love her and she is your world.

