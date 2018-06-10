Real and Reel life Soorma come together for the trailer launch of the sports film!

The drag-flickers journey - of wins, losses, life, and death - will soon be seen on-screen in Soorma, a Shaad Ali directorial, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu

Soorma

The real and reel life hockey players to come together for the trailer launch of upcoming sports biopic Soorma, releasing this Monday. The trailer launch of the upcoming sports biopic 'Soorma' would witness the presence of real life as well as reel life Sandeep Singh.

Soorma traces the life journey of ex-captain of Indian Hockey team Sandeep Singh. Starring Diljit Dosanjh as Sandeep Singh, Soorma also stars Taapsee Pannu. The trailer of the sports flick is all set to release on Monday, 11th June 2018.

Watch Video

The posters of Soorma have piqued the interests of the audience owing to the striking similarity between the actor and the hockey player. Diljit Dosanjh has left no stone unturned to get into the skin of the character. Sandeep is regarded as the most dangerous drag-flickers of all time with drag speeds of over 145 km/hr which led to his nickname, 'Flicker Singh'.

The drag-flickers journey - of wins, losses, life, and death - will soon be seen on-screen in Soorma, a Shaad Ali directorial, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu. Soorma is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh, and Deepak Singh which will release on 13th July 2018.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates