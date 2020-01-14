Chhapaak v Tanhaji: Real-life heroes rule at the box office

Two big films locking horns at the box office is considered harakiri, but Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Chhapaak have proved that good films will always find takers, box-office clashes notwithstanding. Ajay Devgn's period drama that opened across 3,800 screens raked in Rs 61.75 crore over the first weekend. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone's maiden production — at 1,800 — may have got less than half the number of screens that Tanhaji bagged but pocketed Rs 19.02 crore nonetheless. Trade expert Amod Mehra says, "We didn't doubt that both films would do well. While Tanhaji has been liked by the masses, Chhapaak's numbers have been encouraging too. Both films should maintain a good pace throughout the week."

Since the Meghna Gulzar drama is made on a modest budget of Rs 35 crore, it will be able to recover its cost faster. "Chhapaak is in the profit zone and can be declared a hit, but Tanhaji is not far," opines trade analyst Girish Wankhede.

Chhapaak

Rs 19.02 crore

Tanhaji

Rs 61.75 crore

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates