Real Sanju aka Sanjay Dutt to shake a leg with reel Sanju aka Ranbir Kapoor

Rumours suggest Sanjay Dutt to shoot special number with Ranbir Kapoor for Sanju



Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt

While cinephiles are raving about the recently-released Sanju trailer, fans are yet to catch a glimpse of the reel and real Sanjay Dutt in the same frame. As much as he wanted to be by Ranbir Kapoor's side during the trailer launch on Wednesday, Dutt was unable to attend the event due to the shoot of his upcoming film, Torbaaz. But we hear, a promotional song featuring the two is in the offing.

A source from the production unit reveals, "Sanjay Dutt is expected to film the special number at Mehboob Studios over the weekend. The song will be launched a few days before the movie's release. But it won't be part of the film."

The source adds that like Ranbir Kapoor does in the biopic, the track will see the senior actor in six different avatars — from his 20s to the 50s — as he narrates his story to him.

