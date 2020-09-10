Reasons why Wakaalat From Home should be your next in your watch-list

Since the trailer launch of Wakaalat From Home, fans have been looking forward to the reunion of their favourite on-screen couples Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh in a new avatar. Created by Rohan Sippy, written by Anuvab Pal, the show is a hilarious take on how people have adapted to the new normal across various aspects of their lives. The show also stars Kubbra Sait and Gopal Datt as lawyers who are part of the confusion created in the virtual divorce hearing.

Here are the five reasons why you can't miss out on watching Wakaalat From Home on Amazon Prime Video:

Onscreen reunion of Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh

The most celebrated digital duo Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh reunited as a couple on Wakaalat From Home. Fans shared their excitement on hearing the news of their favourite couples from Permanent Roommates joining hands once again for their upcoming show.

Kubbra Sait and Gopal Datt in a sitcom

The show has stellar star-cast featuring Kubbra Sait and Gopal Datt as a lawyer for Nidhi Singh and Sumeet Vyas. Gopal and Kubbra stuck in the hilarious divorce case between Sumeet and Nidhi are struggling to make peace. The Brilliant cast has left no stone unturned to make the courtroom drama entertaining and worth binge-watching.

Watch the trailer of Wakaalat From Home here:

Rohan Sippy's direction

Directed by Rohan Sippy, Wakaalat From Home is a new wave of storytelling in unprecedented times. Bollywood director Rohan has some supremely great films under his name including Kuch Na Kahoo, Bluffmaster, Dum Maro Dum and Nautanki Sala; and has never failed to surprise viewers with his work.

Computer screen Production

The 10-episode series shot completely during the lockdown on a zoom call, stars Sumeet Vyas, Nidhi Singh, Kubbra Sait, and Gopal Datt in prominent roles. The show takes us into the lives of a married couple, played by Sujin (Sumeet) and Radhika (Nidhi), who have filed for a divorce. Owing to the lockdown restrictions, and adapting to the New Normal, their court hearing moves to zoom calls, where their respective lawyers, Kubbra and Gopal, take charge of the proceedings. What follows is an absolute laugh riot that's full of commotion and utter chaos. With battle lines drawn between the couple, we see this quartet indulge in cheap digs trying to get one over the other and win the case.

Relatable to present situation

The series is a hilarious take on how people have adapted to the new normal. From working from home to virtual meetings, the series will remind you of your lockdown days when life came to a standstill.

Don't forget to stream Wakaalat From Home on Amazon Prime Video starting September 10.

