Ganesh Chaturthi: Reasons why you should opt for brass diyas this festive season!

The devotees in Mumbai take Ganpati decorations very seriously and there is a lot of thought and efforts put into it

Ganpati is a festival which is celebrated with a lot of grandeur and enthusiasm in Mumbai and everyone is looking forward to welcoming Lord Ganesha to their homes. The preparations for this big event begin days before the festival. People are busy looking for the best looking Ganpati idols, most distinctive decorations ideas and not to forget the majestic floral decorations. The devotees in Mumbai take Ganpati decorations very seriously and there is a lot of thought and efforts put into it.

There are several ways people are decorating their houses for Ganpati but one element that remains constant is lighting diyas no matter the Ganesha idol is in your house, pandal or even a temple. Lighting diyas has been a holy practice in India since ages. It's not only considered auspicious but also stands as a symbol of looking at the bright side during the dark times in almighty’s presence. Lighting diyas is also the most ancient custom in India. Vastu Shastra approves diyas as the most beneficial and auspicious way for brightness.

Chaitanya Gala, Director at The Golden Triangle says, "Brass Diyas form the basis of any traditional celebrations in India and is considered the best way of decorating your house or temples to give it a festive feel. Brass diyas were heavily used during the olden times but eventually, they were replaced with newer kinds of diyas which were made of steel, clay and other alternatives. But we are now seeing the brass diya trend has come back in the market."

"Brass diyas these days have evolved into a more artistic form. They are traditional yet have contemporary designs and the best part about them is they are very low maintenance. Brass could be heavy on the pockets compared to other cheaper alternatives but they are truly a one-time investment and last a lifetime. Brass diyas have more space for storing oil or even a tea candle and last longer than ceramic and earthen diyas," adds Gala.

An antique Brass Diya piece also makes a wonderful home décor piece and adds an old-world charm to the look and feel of the space. Brass diyas are available in different shapes and sizes suiting every house and individual liking. With the onset of the festive season, replace filling oil or ghee in the earthen lamps and go for the good old brass diyas to light up your surroundings. Brass diyas will not only add an ethnic touch to your house but also make for a spectacular decoration.

