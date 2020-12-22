Rebekah Vardy hints at ending legal battle with Coleen Rooney soon

English footballer Jamie Vardy's wife, Rebekah Vardy wants to end her feud with fellow footballer Wayne Rooney's wife, Coleen and insisted the public are sick of reading about it.

Rebekah and Coleen are involved in a legal battle after the later accused the former of leaking news via social media.

"The new year could potentially see a resolution between us. I'm pretty sure the public are sick of reading about it, too," Rebekah was quoted as saying by entertainment portal, Hello magazine.

Earlier, Coleen had claimed in the court papers that Rebekah had staged a photo shoot of the England team WAGs during the 2018 World Cup for payment. But Rebekah, while denying the claim, said she had nothing to do with the picture and received no payment.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news