9-year-old girl plays synthesizer while undergoing brain surgery

A nine-year-old girl from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior put up a brave front and played the synthesizer while undergoing brain surgery at the hospital. The surgery was performed on Soumya to remove a tumour in her brain.

As per a report in India Today, the surgery was performed on Soumya at the BIMR Hospital in Gwalior. She was awake during the surgery. While doctors removed the tumour, Soumya was awake and played the synthesizer instead.

Madhya Pradesh: 9-year-old Soumya who underwent brain tumour operation at Birla Hospital in Gwalior, played the piano during her operation.



She says, "I played the piano for at least 6 hours, I also played mobile games. I feel better now." pic.twitter.com/n2CgFtgK1U — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2020

When Soumya was brought to the hospital by her parents for treatment, doctors said that it would be difficult to perform a major surgery on her as there was a possibility of damage to the other nerves of her brain.

Hence, doctors decided that her surgery will be done in an 'Awake Craniotomy' method.

Soumya enjoys playing the synthesizer and hence, doctors asked her to play the musical keyboard during the surgery. Local anesthesia was given only in the part of her head where the surgery was performed.

The surgery lasted for about two hours and the tumor was successfully removed. Doctors kept Soumya under observation for some time and she was discharged from the hospital on Saturday evening.

