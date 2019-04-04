Record generation by India's Largest Power Station

national

NTPC's Vindhyachal Super Thermal Power has set a record of ever best generation of 37538.97 MUs in FY 2018-19.

NTPC's Vindhyachal Super Thermal Power station with an installed capacity of 4760 MW has set a record of ever best generation of 37538.97 MUs in FY 2018-19 surpassing previous best of 37496 MUs. In doing so the largest power plant of the country has now established its leadership position in operational performance also.

With this generation, it achieved an annual Plant Load Factor (PLF) of 90.03% against the NTPC average of 76.18% and the national average PLF of 60.85% for coal-fired power stations. This is the second best PLF among NTPC stations. The Station has been consistently maintaining a plant availability of 90% plus since the last 10 years which is commendable considering its large fleet of 13 nos of units (6x210 MW+ 7x500 MW).

VSTPS is also leading the power generation fraternity when it comes to caring for the environment. After having successfully operationalized India's first 100% FGD in its unit no-13, to bring down SOx level, work has already started for retrofitting FGD in 4X500MW Units while same is in award stage for remaining units. Work for combustion modification in a boiler to reduce NOx has also been awarded for 5X500 MW units.

On the front of energy conservation, the station has taken lead by replacing almost 100% conventional lighting to LED and has established 565KWp rooftop solar power generation capacity in plant & township. Two no’s of electric vehicle charging stations have been set up in the township to promote electric vehicles as a drive towards clean energy usage. The station is also operating a 15-MW grid-connected solar power plant contributing to the country’s green energy basket.

To meet the challenge of ash utilisation, an MOU has been signed with NCL for backfilling of ash in the abandoned Gorbi mine. An Ash park at Rewa is being set up to benefit the brick manufacturing industry by making available bagged ash at their doorsteps.

Safety culture in VSTPS is an ever-improving exercise progressing from a zero fatal accident year to moving towards achieving a zero reportable accident year.

VSTPS believes in visualising its success through the progress of its stakeholders. The flagship programme of NTPC of Girl Empowerment mission (GEM) was piloted at Vindhyachal in 2018-19 wherein 134 girl students from neighbouring village schools around the project in the age group 10-12 years were trained in a residential workshop. The aim was to give them an exposure on education, cultural and sports activities, create social awareness and inculcate courage, self-confidence and self-respect in them. Ten of the GEM participants have been admitted in the project schools based on their acumen. 20 Gram panchayats were adopted under NITI Aayog's Aspirational District programme with focus on Health & Nutrition, Education & Swachhta. In an in-house effort steered by employees, the programme touched the lives of more than 10,000 beneficiaries including elderly persons, pregnant women and malnourished children. Under a 2 year, MOU entered into with SEWA Bharat, Vocational training & developing market linkages is underway in Dress designing, Agarbatti, Terracotta & Surf & Detergent making along with ensuring Digital & Financial literacy of 6560 PAP women.

Vindhyachal excellence is recognized both in-house and by external agencies who have conferred us with several awards. Station baggedthe first position in its Business Excellence Parameters amongst all the NTPC's operating stations and also received coveted Swarn Shakti Puraskar for outstanding CSR works. The accolades from external agencies include Golden Peacock Award for Sustainability, Genentech-HR Gold award for Employee Engagement, CII National Award for Customer Engagement and Satisfaction Practices, Golden Peacock Award for Training, National Award For Energy Efficient Unit by CII, Green Tech -Gold Award for Environment Management, South Asia Team Excellence award, to name a few.

Team Vindhyachal always takes pride in contributing to the progress of our great nation.

