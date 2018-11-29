Red Chillies Entertainment moves Delhi HC against notice over Zero

bollywood

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee had sent a notice to Zero makers alleging that an objectionable scene in the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan starrer has allegedly hurt the sentiments of the Sikhs

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Zero trailer

Red Chillies Entertainment on Thursday moved the Delhi High Court against a legal notice sent by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) alleging that an objectionable scene in the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan starrer "Zero" has allegedly hurt the sentiments of the Sikhs.

In the caveat, the Bollywood production house has requested the court not to take any action without informing and hearing the submission of the company.

The DSGMC has alleged that in the promo and poster, Shah Rukh has been shown in undergarments and wearing the 'Gatka Kirpan' (small dagger), a Sikh religious symbol.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who is also the DSGMC General Secretary, asked "Zero" director Aanand L. Rai and Shah Rukh to remove the "objectionable" scene from the movie and urged Delhi Police to lodge a complaint against the two for "hurting" the sentiments of the Sikhs.

This is not the first time such an objection has come to the fore against the flick. A similar notice was also issued by petitioner Amritpal Singh Khalsa sought removal of scenes where SRK has been shown wearing a 'Kirpan' (Article of Sikh faith), stating that the "display of the Kirpan in such a way is blasphemous. Bombay High Court has set November 30 as the date for hearing the petition.

The makers has already clarified that they have been careful not to hurt the feelings of any community, including the Sikh community. 'Zero' stars Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. It is helmed by Anand L. Rai, the film will release on December 21.

