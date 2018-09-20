Red hot Shradhha Kapoor makes heads turn at Stree success party

bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor was looking smoking hot in Red Tube dress at success bash of Stree. The outfit is by Reem Acra paired with high heels from Christian Louboutin

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor, who is currently riding high on the success of her recent outing Stree, attended the success bash of the film on Tuesday night. Shraddha was looking smoking hot in Red Tube dress at success bash of Stree. The outfit is by Reem Acra paired with high heels from Christian Louboutin.

The latest horror comedy release, Stree, tickled more than a few funnybones and Shraddha Kapoor impressed the audience with her performance on the silver screen. Trying their hand at the interesting genre of horror comedy with Stree, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao treated their fans with the underdog film which is winning hearts all over.

Shraddha Kapoor is garnering accolades for her unique character and apt portrayal of Stree receiving a thumbs up from not just the audience and critics but also the B-town. The actress looks beautiful as ever, sporting a distinct look with a nose ring apart from delivering a remarkable performance. Shraddha has also been hailed by the critics for the same. While, Rajkummar Rao won accolades for being consistently good in all his films!

To celebrate the success of the film, the actress was seen at the success party recently where her style quotient oozed sensuality.

Shraddha Kapoor's Stree has been doing excellent business at the box office and has minted Rs 150 crore and counting World Wide GBO.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor has a chock-a-block schedule already with Batti Gul Meter Chalu promotions, Stree success, Saaho post-production and Saina Nehwal prep being in line. With a concept by Vipul Rawal, Batti Gul Meter Chalu is directed by Shree Narayan Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar. The film tells the story of electricity theft in rural India and is scheduled to release on September 21.

The Half Girlfriend actor hopes filmmakers keep offering her content driven films.

Also Read: Stree Writers Raj-DK On Its Sequel: Will Be Tough To Top The First Part

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates