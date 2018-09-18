Stree writers Raj-DK on its sequel: Will be tough to top the first part

bollywood

Stating that Stree's success was surprising given its unusual genre, writers Raj-DK hint that sequel too will challenge gender tropes

Stree

"We had kept most of our crazy ideas wrapped up so far. Now, it's time to unleash them," laughs Raj Nidimoru, one-half of writer-director duo Raj-DK, asserting that the resounding success of Stree has instilled a sense of confidence in them. With the Rajkummar Rao starrer setting the cash registers ringing, the makers have announced a sequel to the horror comedy. Given the unusual genre, the writers admit that the sequel will come with its share of challenges.

"I was told that women don't watch horror, but the film has been more popular with the ladies. The gender reversal satire worked for us. Now, it will be tough to top the first part," says Raj, aware that fans may also expect the sequel to boast of the underlying theme of women empowerment. "It will be easy to take it ahead with laughs and scares, but the effect will be diluted. The premise has to be evolved."



Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru

Currently shooting for their Amazon original, The Family Man, DK says they are simultaneously brainstorming about possible plot points for the sequel. "The actors will be retained, but the cause may be different. The sequel may not necessarily pick up where the first part ended." Proud of Amar Kaushik's treatment of their material, they are keen that he wield the directorial baton for the next instalment too. The concluding scene of Stree has the audience divided. Ask them to decode it and DK quips, "Your guess is as good as mine."

Also Read: Stree box office collection: Rajkummar, Shraddha Kapoor starrer enters 100 crore club

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates