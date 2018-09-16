Stree box office collection: Rajkummar, Shraddha Kapoor starrer enters 100 crore club

bollywood

Starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, Stree is only the 9th film this year that has cruised past 100 crore

Stree poster

Dinesh Vijan's horror comedy, Stree has been a surprising winner since the day of its release. The movie which had a remarkable opening on day one stood strong each day, despite competition over two weeks!

Made on a humble budget, Stree is a true winner for producers and partners involved. The film so far has earned 100cr (Nett India box office). Starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, the film created a huge buzz with its one of a kind story line. The critics and audiences have not stopped talking about this movie

Stree is only the 9th film this year that has cruised past 100 cr.

Dinesh Vijan shares, "It’s been such a great journey for all of us associated with Stree and achieving this feat makes us as a production house even more confident in backing the content we believe in. The feedback along with the box office numbers is surreal and I’m so full of gratitude at the moment! The excitement for sequel has already set in and we are working hard to ensure that we deliver the same for Stree 2!"

The film has been a treat for the movie goers which has translated into great word of mouth. Rajkummar Rao has catapulted to the top in a short span of time, thanks to his spectacular success ratio that boasts of films that have struck gold at the box office, while receiving massive critical acclaim.

Slow and steady, Rajkummar earned the reputation of being part of films that promise to be both substantial yet entertaining and his recent blockbuster Stree stands testimony to that.

