Shraddha Kapoor scares a journalist!

Shraddha Kapoor has become so synonymous with Stree that in a recent interaction, a journalist got scared thinking that it was Stree who she was interviewing and not Shraddha

Shraddha Kapoor

It's indeed tough to imagine an innocent face like Shraddha Kapoor turn a ghost but Stree has got out the best from her. The mystery around Shraddha's character in the movie especially is a topic that is still discussed among groups and public forums.

Interestingly the journalist had just seen Stree and had left for interviewing Shraddha for her upcoming next. The actress, of course, had a good laugh after the whole situation, but it is also really special for any actor to be associated with a character, which has happened with Shraddha.

Shraddha Kapoor is currently riding high on the success of her film Stree. The actress has captivated her fans with her noteworthy performance in the film, Shraddha has also been hailed by the critics for the same.

Shraddha Kapoor's 'Stree' has been doing excellent business at the box office and is inching closer to the 100 crore mark.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor has a chock-a-block schedule already with ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ promotions, Stree success, Saaho post-production and Saina Nehwal prep being in line.

