Shraddha Kapoor celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with grandparents

Bollywood's Stree Shraddha Kapoor finally took a day off from her hectic work schedule to bring in the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi with family.

Shraddha Kapoor celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi/Picture courtesy: @shraddhakpoor

Shraddha Kapoor, who is fresh out of the success of her Super Hit horror comedy Stree, has been juggling work schedules by promoting her upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu alongside Shahid Kapoor, in addition to shooting for Saaho and giving look tests for Saina Nehwal biopic.

The actress stuck to her yearly ritual of celebrating the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi with family.

Taking the day off, Shraddha welcomed Lord Ganesha at her Grandparents Kolhapure residence, continuing the 56-year-old family tradition.

Shraddha shared a happy picture alongside Lord Ganesha, writing on social media "56thYearOfGanpatiBappaAtMyGrandparents [sic]"

Shraddha was seen wearing a blue kurta that she teamed up with huge statement gold jhumkas and gold bangles.

Shraddha Kapoor makes sure to be present by her family to welcome Lord Ganesha every year.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor is on a promotional spree for her upcoming movie Batti Gul Meter Chalu with her co-star Yami Gautam. Batti Gul Meter Chal is a social drama based on the struggles of a common man against the power distribution companies over exorbitant electricity bills. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Shree Narayan Singh, Nitin Chandrachud, Kusum Arora and Nishant Pitti, the film is set to release on September 21.

