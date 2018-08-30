redBus is now on Google Maps

national

redBus has been at the forefront of solving challenges faced by passengers and bus operators in the intercity segment of bus travel in India

New Delhi: Bus ticketing platform redBus on Thursday announced its partnership with Google Maps, to provide inter-city bus transit information for easy and convenient travel. Under the partnership, customers will be allowed by Google Maps to get all the inter-city bus transit information when they search for information on how to travel between two cities.

"We are always exploring all the possible ways of making the journey of bus travellers seamless and convenient, and this tie-up with Google Maps is a natural step towards organising information in the most meaningful way. We are confident that the practical use of this technology will also facilitate better trip planning resulting in greater convenience to travelers," said senior vice president products, redBus, Krishnan Ramaswami.

For the last twelve years, redBus has been striving to make the bus journey in India predictable and hassle-free by providing all information that a user would need during booking and travel.

