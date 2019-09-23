RedOne: Can make an artiste sound great

I know how to make an artiste sound great," says Moroccan record producer and songwriter RedOne, who was recently in Mumbai to explore collaborations with artistes, and in Bollywood. If you've followed the works of the Grammy Award-winner and record-holder of multiple 'number 1s', you'd know that this fact is a given. "I work in a distinct manner with each artiste, and write songs that suit one's [personality]. I have an idea of how a song must be rendered, and also knowledge of vocal production," says the musician with tracks like Lady Gaga's Just Dance, Enrique Iglesias' Takin' Back My Love and Sean Kingston's Fire Burning to his credit.

After collaborating with Pitbull in Ocean To Ocean, the producer associated with him for a second outing, Slowly Slowly, which marked Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa's debut international outing. A year later, RedOne is back for more. "Growing up in Morocco, I was exposed to Bollywood songs. I have always been keen to explore possibilities here. Apart from performances, there will also be collaborations in Bollywood," he promises.

Sound check

A snap review of new music

Celine Dion's new singles

Worth your time: Yes

Set to unveil her first English album in six years, Celine Dion released three new singles on Wednesday. Laying Down, Imperfections and title track Courage give a peak into the mix of up-tempo tunes and Dion's signature ballads that are set to comprise the upcoming record. If Imperfections is an upbeat dance track, Lying Down is all-engulfing owing to its string-laden arrangements. The track has been penned by Sia, David Guetta and Giorgio Tuinfort, and produced by Guetta and Tuinfort.

What could inevitably be this decade's anthem for strength (think of a more mature version of Katy Perry's Firework) Courage is reminiscent of Dion's past numbers.

Today in music

September 21, 1980:

Bob Marley collapsed on stage during a concert at the Stanley Theater in Pennsylvania. That was the last time he performed on stage. Marley died of cancer on in May 1981

