Reduce fuel prices or face nationwide stir: Rahul Gandhi to Narendra Modi

As Narendra Modi accepted an online fitness challenge from Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, Congress president Rahul Gandhi was quick to dare the PM for a "fuel challenge", asking him to reduce the spiralling fuel prices in the country or face a nationwide stir by his party.

"Dear PM, Glad to see you accept the @imVkohli fitness challenge. Here's one from me: Reduce fuel prices or the Congress will do a nationwide agitation and force you to do so. I look forward to your response," Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

