Regardless of COVID-19 scare, Mumbaikars flock beaches ignoring rules

The ever-increasing COVID-19 cases in the city certainly does not appear to be a deterrent for hundreds of people who still flock the city beaches every evening between 5 pm and 7 pm, throwing all social distancing norms to the wind.

Bimal Bodaji, who resides right on the beachfront said that the morning slot between 5 am and 9 am, normally sees fitness enthusiasts like joggers and morning walkers. But the evening slot is open to the public and turns in to a carnival of sorts every day and more so, over the weekend.

"I can see the police in their jeep doing their best to control the crowds, urging the tourists to maintain social distancing and keep their face masks on, but there are many who simply don't care. Large groups of families and friends can be seen regularly sitting and gossiping for a long time," she said.

A government lifeguard, who did not wish to be named, said that his team, along with the police have very strict rules about not allowing anyone inside the water and diligently chase away all the tourists at 7 pm. But the real challenge is to convince people to keep their masks on and to maintain a safe distance from each other.

"The problem yesterday (Saturday) was worse, because the high tide started coming in rather quickly and almost covered a major part of the beach, where people stroll or sit, making the entire stretch more crowded," the lifeguard added.

05-07PM

Beach timings for the public

