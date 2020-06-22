Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein sequel with R. Madhavan, Dia Mirza in works?

If you are a rom-com buff, chances are you have watched Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001) several times over. The R Madhavan-led love story, which marked the Bollywood debut of Dia Mirza, may have not fared well at the box office, but has gained a cult following over the years. While the makers have been keen on a sequel over the past decade, sources reveal that they have found a script to their liking, and have initiated talks with the actors to reprise their roles.

A source reveals, "The makers toyed with some concepts, on and off, over the years. Only now have they found a script that has appealed to everyone and seems a natural progression to the lives of Maddy and Reena [the characters essayed by Madhavan and Mirza respectively]. The script is in the final stage of development." The mature love story will apparently explore the disillusionment that creeps into their marriage and how they attempt to revive their relationship.



R Madhavan and Dia Mirza

mid-day reached out to producer Jackky Bhagnani, who did not respond till press time.

