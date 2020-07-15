Rekha refuses COVID-19 test; doesn't allow bungalow to be fumigated

After actress Rekha's security guard tested COVID-19 positive last weekend, four other watchmen in the area have contracted the virus. The four watchmen work in bungalows close to Rekha's bungalow in the Bandstand area of Bandra. They have been shifted to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) COVID-19 facility.

The report further states that nine others who came in contact with those affected have been tested and their reports are awaited. Last week, a security guard at Rekha's bungalow Sea Springs tested positive for COVID. BMC has since then sealed the actress' bungalow. On July 14, BMC officials arrived at the actress' doorstep to fumigated the entire bungalow. As per the reports by Bollywoodlife, the actress' manager Farzana refused anyone to enter the property.

Farzana was quoted saying, "Take the number, call me and then we shall talk." The manager further added that the rest of the family members, including the staff, will get tested if there's a need. Currently, no other member from the bungalow is showing coronavirus symptoms. The manager also added that the veteran actress is doing fine and currently, all the members are under self-quarantine.

The Chief Medical Officer of BMC H West ward, Sanjay Phude, complied out of respect for the cinematic legend. However, reports further state that when he called, Farzana simply declared that Rekha is doing fine and doesn't want to be tested since she has confirmed she has not come in contact with anyone who has contracted COVID-19.

For the unversed, it is mandatory to get tested if anyone is in contact with or proximity of the person who has been declared COVID-19 positive.

The bungalow named Sea Springs has also been declared a containment zone and BMC has sanitised the locality completely. The bungalow normally has two security guards on duty. One of them has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, The infected member of Rekha's staff is currently undergoing treatment at a facility in Bandra Kurla Complex.

Rekha is the latest Bollywood celebrity whose staff has been affected by Covid-19. Earlier, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, and Boney and Janhvi Kapoor, have reported that members of their staff have been infected by the coronavirus.

(With inputs from IANS)

